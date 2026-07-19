In India since 2014, Burundi woman with invalid visa held in Kutch

“Police are in consultation with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for the next steps,” Inspector Parmar said, adding that “she faces deportation.”

A Burundi woman who had been living in Gujarat for 12 years could be deported since she has overstayed her visa by several years, police officials said, adding that her passport was also found to be invalid.

Diane Niyomwungere, 36, was detained from a Vipassana centre, where she had enrolled in a programme, in Kutch district earlier this month, Special Operations Group (Kutch West) inspector AD Parmar said. Also, she has reportedly expressed a threat to her life if sent back.

The Burundi national came to India on a student visa. She and her two brothers enrolled at Vadodara’s Parul University in 2014.