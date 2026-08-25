In Gujarat’s Surat, a fish market named after PM Modi raises a stink

The Surat fish market board after inauguration on Monday. It was later covered

A proposal to name a wholesale fish market in Surat after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has run into trouble after some fish traders opposed the plan.

The Surat Fish Merchant Association inaugurated the market on Monday, naming it ‘Shree Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market’ with a picture of the Prime Minister on the banner. Following opposition from a section of the association’s members, the banner was covered with a white sheet on Tuesday.

Built with assistance from the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, this is the city’s first municipal corporation-run wholesale fish market and can accommodate 80 outlets.

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The inauguration, however, saw a verbal duel between some members of the association and Surendra Lashkari, a member and a fish trader who has a plot in the market. “This damages the image and identity of the Prime Minister, who is a vegetarian, so I requested the association president to remove his name,” Lashkari told The Indian Express.