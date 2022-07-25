In Gujarat, Youth Congress leader held for ‘throwing ink’ on PM, CM poster

A Youth Congress leader in Gujarat’s Bharuch district was arrested for allegedly throwing ink on a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday. He got bail on Sunday.

Vice-president of Bharuch Youth Congress Nikhil Shah was part of a protest by Congress at the Bharuch Collector’s office on Friday to protest the questioning of party chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi, police said.

Police said Congress workers did not have permission for the protest. “The accused Nikhil Shah had secretly brought an ink pen with him during the protests. When Congress workers were staging protests at the gate, Shah threw ink at the pictures of PM Modi and CM Patel on a hoarding of ‘MY RATION’ mobile application initiative of Gujarat government. He was detained on the spot,” said RK Dhulkar, police sub inspector, Bharuch A Division police station.

Police said Shah was formally arrested Saturday after he was booked under IPC 505 1(b) (committing an offence to cause alarm among public) and sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property act.

Parimalsinh Rana, president of Bharuch district Congress Committee, told The Indian Express: “It is a clear way of intimidation by police to lower the morale of party workers. CCTV footage obtained from the spot doesn’t show Shah throwing ink at the posters then why was he arrested? The state government through the police is trying to suppress Congress workers, they don’t give us permission to protest in order to raise the issues of the common people.”