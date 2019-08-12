In Gujarat, two youths drown during Dashama idol immersion

Two youths drowned in two separate incidents in Dahod, while immersing the Dashama idols on Sunday. A 17-year-old boy drowned in Kharod river on Sunday morning and a 14-year-old boy drowned on Sunday afternoon in a lake.

Police said Ankit Bhabhor and his family had gone to the Kharod river bank at Bhabhor faliya of Jeswada taluka to immerse the idol when Ankit slipped and got carried away by the flowing water. His body was recovered after a 30-minute search. The river had been flowing to its full capacity owing to the rains.

The second incident was reported from Zabu village in Dhanpur taluka of Dahod. The victim was identified as Sanjay Baria. The 14-year-old boy’s body was recovered from the lake with the help of the locals and the police after searching for four hours. “The water was deep beyond a point in the lake and the boy was not able to judge the depth,” a police official said. “He had entered into the water to immerse the idol and unknowingly slipped into the deeper part of the lake. He drowned before anybody could catch him. It took the teams four hours to recover his body.”