COVID19 wrap: In Gujarat, death toll crosses 600, Ahmedabad tally the 7,000-mark

Three children, aged three, five and 13, were among the 261 new cases reported from Ahmedabad, which crossed 7,000-mark. (Representational) Three children, aged three, five and 13, were among the 261 new cases reported from Ahmedabad, which crossed 7,000-mark. (Representational)

With Gujarat reporting 340 new cases, the total number of positive cases reached 9,968, just short of 10,000-mark, on Friday. Moreover, the death toll crossed the 600-mark with 19 more succumbing to the disease, seven of whom had no other serious ailment.

Three children, aged three, five and 13, were among the 261 new cases reported from Ahmedabad, which crossed 7,000-mark. Surat’s tally also crossed 1,000 with 32 new cases. Even as the state has seen a high mortality rate attributed more to high risk and co-morbidities, there was a silver lining in a Vadodara case of a 90-year-old woman who recovered even as her 65-year-old daughter succumbed.

In an outlier of a case, principal secretary, health and family welfare Jayanti Ravi shared the story of the 90-year-old woman from Vadodara’s Navapura Marathi Mohalla who was discharged earlier this week after she tested positive on April 27 and was admitted at the SSG Hospital.

“Gangaben Prajapati was very active in her regular life but was hypertensive. She had bilateral pneumonia and was started on antibiotics. She has successfully defeated Covid-19 and has now been discharged on May 12. This story also highlights that in this fight, age is not a limitation and this is a success story,” said Ravi. Prajapati’s daughter died on April 24 of coronavirus. Vadodara has seen 620 cases and 32 deaths.

Among those to test positive in Ahmedabad were one from Civil Hospital boys’ hostel, one from the AMC-run SVP Hospital, four from a single family in Vadaj, and five from Thaltej area of Ahmedabad, as per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) bulletin.

Taking the death toll to 606 in the state with 19 more deaths, 14 of the patients succumbed in Ahmedabad followed by three others who died in Surat and one each in the districts of Mehsana and Anand. Forty-three others were on ventilator as of Friday evening.

Principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi said, “We have managed to bring down our mortality rate in the past few weeks (in terms of the deaths seen per day) with little interventions, such as consulting daily with critical intensivists from the private sector, moving to a team-based system from a unit-based system (of healthworkers on duty).”

Rajkot saw 12 new cases taking its total to 78, while with 11 new cases, Gandhinagar crossed 150.

Dariapur MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh wrote to the registrar of Gujarat High Court on Friday complaining that mortality is on the rise due to unavailability of treatment for non-Covid-19 patients and sought that the court set up a control room, directly monitoring the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital operations.

In a related development, Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) chairperson A B Gor was deputed to AMC for interim services.

