In Gujarat, cyclone toll now 79

Women use fallen power lines to dry clothes in Rajula town of Amreli district on Wednesday. (Express)

Seventy-nine people have lost their lives in incidents related to Cyclone Tauktae in different parts of Gujarat, PTI reported on Thursday quoting officials, as the authorities carried out restoration work in affected areas and launched damage-assessment exercise.

Amreli in Saurashtra region was the worst affected district with 45 deaths reported so far, an official of Amreli District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) said. Gir-Somnath DEOC reported 11 deaths, while nine people have died in Bhavnagar, the district DEOC said.

Amreli, Gir-Somnath and Bhavnagar districts bore the maximum brunt of the powerful storm.

As per figures of other districts shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), five people were killed in Ahmedabad, two in Kheda and one each in Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Rajkot, Navsari and Panchmahal districts, PTI reported.

In Maharashtra, Cyclone Tauktae claimed 19 lives, the state disaster management authority said on Thursday evening. Deaths were reported from seven districts of the state, it said in a report.

Three days after the cyclone hit coastal Gujarat and uprooted electricity transmission towers, around 1,400 villages, a private port at Pipavav and the Union Territory of Diu continued to be without power on Thursday, even as Diu administration started supplying power to residents for limited hours by deploying diesel-fired power generator sets.

“There is a lot of damage to the power distribution network in Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli and Bhavnagar due to the cyclone. Many transmission towers have collapsed,” Shahmeena Husain, managing director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, told The Indian Express.

More than 14 towers of high-tension line supplying power to Pipavav port and neighbouring villages collapsed or got uprooted when the cyclone made landfall at Una in neighbouring Gir Somnath district Monday night.

Pipavav is the only port in Gujarat to not restart operations after the cyclone. According to preliminary assessment by Gujarat government, total damage suffered by Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd is estimated at Rs 150 crore.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of Gir Somnath and Amreli districts. He subsequently went to these districts and also announced that the government would pay cash doles to fishermen whose livelihood has been affected by Cyclone Tauktae.

In Delhi, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on Thursday to review relief and restoration measures across the country. Officials said efforts of the armed forces for the rescue of those stranded on three barges and an ONGC vessel were also discussed.

“Reviewing the rescue and restoration efforts, Rajiv Gauba stressed that restoration of telecom, power, roads, water supply and other infrastructure by the agencies and State and UT governments may be continued and completed expeditiously,” the Home Ministry said.

-With ENS, Delhi & PTI