In Gujarat Assembly: Speaker raps MLA over NAMO e-tablet price row; minister lauds Modi govt on Ram Temple; and more

Gujarat Assembly Speaker on Wednesday reprimanded Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani for failing to prove his allegations of corruption against the state government in the procurement of NAMO (New Avenues of Modern education Tablets) e-tablets. Dhanani was, however, not present in the House on Wednesday.

Demanding a reprimand from the Speaker on the sixth day of the Assembly session, the Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja stated in the House that the corruption allegations in the purchase of tablets lack facts and evidence and is a complete lie, further terming it only an attempt to defame the government.

Speaker Rajendra Trivedi said, “The Leader of Opposition is a responsible position. We need to be honest. Any MLA cannot misguide people or the House. People err in public life but there should not be any asmanjas (confusion) in apologising. The minister told him that these allegations are incorrect which has misguided the House. Also there was no evidence in support of the accusations. LoP has submitted incorrect documents in support of his allegations in the House. He said he will prove it which he failed to till today. The papers submitted to me by Dhanani do not back his claim that a tablet is available for Rs 1,408.”

In response to the state government’s request for a reprimand, the Speaker said that he agrees with it as Dhanani has not taken it seriously and remained absent from the House on Wednesday. Without any evidence no one should make allegations against anyone, he stated in his reprimand.

The allegations of acquiring tablets for college students at a higher rate were made by the Opposition leading to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani issuing a statement denying any irregularity in the process.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama also gave a detailed explanation in the House demanding an apology from Dhanani.

Citing the sequence of events since February 28 when Dhanani accused the state government of purchasing tablets at a higher cost when the same were available on an e-commerce portal at a much lower price, Jadeja said, “When Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama brought to the notice of the House that the price quoted on Alibaba was only for the touch screen and not for the tablet, the Leader of Opposition had told the House that he needs some time to verify the information and if he is wrong he would apologise. Even the Chief Minister allowed time to Dhanani.”

The Opposition alleged that the NAMO e-tablets distributed to first-year college students by the state education department are available at a cost of $19.56, which comes out to be roughly Rs 1,400 on Alibaba, against a cost of Rs 6,667 (including GST and transportation cost) paid by the state government to Lenovo Private Limited.

“It seems that the allegations were made only to stay in the news… We will not accept any attempt to misguide the House and defame the government. He should not shy away from apologising to the House,” Jadeja said.

In its 2017-18 Budget, the state government had announced this scheme of handing out tablets at a price of Rs 1,000 against the claimed market price of Rs 7,000-8,000 to all students who cleared Class 12 in the academic year 2016-17 and pursuing degree and diploma courses in any college or university.

In the first year of the scheme, an allocation of over Rs 150 crore was made by the state government in its financial Budget where two companies Acer and Lenovo were shortlisted through the tendering process.

However, this year, only Lenovo is supplying tablets to the state government with an increased budget of roughly Rs 200 crore.

State minister lauds Modi-led govt for resolving Ram Temple dispute

The age-old dispute over Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been resolved under Narendra Modi-led BJP government, said senior Gujarat minister Ganpat Vasava in the Assembly Wednesday while participating in general discussion on the state Budget. He also said that Modi gave Pakistan a befitting response by conducting the Balakot strike.

The Budget session of Gujarat assembly is currently on and general discussion on the same began Wednesday in which Vasava – holding portfolio of Tribal Development, Forest, Women and Child Welfare – put forward the state government’s reply against allegations levelled by Opposition Congress.

Vasava said, “In past, we always used to discuss about terrorism because Pakistan was doing terror activities (in India) and the then governments were unable to give a (fitting) reply. But Narendrabhai Modi’s government gave a fitting response by conducting the Balakot airstrike… Now people in Pakistan are afraid of even talking about India.”

“Now, our (defence) forces do not talk about Kashmir. Now, they talk about PoK; (and want to know) when will they get orders to enter (PoK). This way, Narendrabhai has secured the country,” he added.

Giving credit of solving Ram Temple dispute to the Central government led by Modi, Vasava said, “Lord Ram is the centre of faith of the entire country. People used to file affidavits in the Supreme Court saying Lord Ram is imaginary. But, that age-old issue has been resolved through the medium of the Supreme Court under the government of Narendrabhai Modi.”

Vasava said that it is the dream of the Prime Minister to make the size of Indian economy worth 5 trillion dollar. “Our Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are making efforts to give big contribution in that as well,” Vasava said.

The senior state minister also alleged that during the Congress reign in Gujarat, only 7.80 lakh power connections were given in the state. Against that, the BJP governments have provided 10.05 lakh connections between 2002 and 2019, he added.

Vasava also alleged that in 2008, when the then Congress-led Central government had waived farmers’ loans, Gujarat farmers had got relief worth “only Rs 1,450 crore”.

Vasava also spoke on a number of Budget announcements, including a plan to provide electricity to farmers for agriculture purpose in the day time.

Before this, a number of Congress MLAs had spoken against the Budget, calling it anti-people. The Opposition was led by senior Congress legislator Shailesh Parmar who had targeted the government for its increasing public debt. He alleged that the total size of the Budget is Rs 2.17 lakh crore which is lower than the total debt of Gujarat which is Rs 2.88 lakh crore.

Parmar also alleged that instead of farmers, the government has been giving more power to industries.

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani said International Monetary Fund has held slow down in Indian economy under the present regime as one of the reasons for the global economic slowdown.

He said that it was expected from the Budget that it addressed the issue of increasing the purchasing power of rural community through implementation of scheme like MNREGA. However, he added, the government has failed in that direction by only allocating Rs 490 crore for MNREGA. Mevani said that no major effort is seen in the Budget to increase employment of educated youths.

Widow pension

Senior minister Ganpat Vasava said that the state government has made some important changes to the widow pension scheme in the state by increasing the pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250. It now also allows a widow to get pension even if her son has attained the age of 21.

Vasava said that with the second change in the widow pension scheme, the number of beneficiaries is going to be around 5 lakh from current around 2 lakh. The Budget has provision of Rs 500 crore for the scheme.

Congress MLAs shout slogans against govt, Speaker; stage walkout

Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Gujarat Assembly in protest against the Speaker’s decision to stop discussion on crop insurance following “disturbance” created by a party MLA on Wednesday.

When Agriculture Minister R C Faldu was answering a question raised by Shivabhai Bhuria, Congress MLA from Deodar, on pending crop insurance in the districts of Banskantha and Botad, Speaker Rajendra Trivedi stopped the minister after Congress MLA Lalit Kagathara clapped during the reply.

As Faldu said that the state government has questioned crop insurance companies role, Kagathara started clapping. The Speaker then asked Faldu to stop the discussion, saying he cannot allow any “disturbance” during the Question Hour.

To this, Kagathara objected saying that he was only appreciating the government’s stand of questioning the insurance companies and not creating any disturbance in the House.

Trivedi, however said that no appreciation from anyone is required in the House and did not allow the discussion on the issue. This move by the Speaker angered the Congress MLAs who joined Kagathara and they started shouting and raising slogans in the House. Soon, they staged a walkout in the middle of the Question Hour.

Justifying the move, Kagathara said that when the Agriculture Minister himself admitted that insurance companies are making fun of the farmers and over 600 farmers in Banaskantha district are yet to receive their crop insurance, he had only appreciated him for accepting that in the House.

However, soon the Congress MLAs returned to the House after the question hour got over.

Congress blames govt for delay in MNREGA payments

WHILE Gujarat has reported a decline of over Rs 32 lakh person days in one year under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme, Congress blamed the state government for the delay in payments to beneficiaries under the scheme along with a decline in funds allocated from the Centre.

The information shared by the state government in response to questions from Congress MLAs reveals that in Gujarat, in 2018, Rs 4.05 crore person days were created, while in 2019, Rs 3.72 crore person days were recorded. This records a reduction of over Rs 32 lakh person days in one year.

Under the scheme, the rate fixed by the Centre against one person day is Rs 199 which is implemented since April 1,2019.

On its sixth day of Budget Session of Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday, Congress alleged that instead of increasing the grant under the scheme, the Centre reduced it.

During a discussion on a starred question raised by Jashpalsinh Padhiyar from Padra assembly constituency at the beginning of the Question Hour, there were accusations and counter arguments of corruption in the scheme from both BJP and Congress. Padhiyar has asked how much funds were allocated against which how many person days were created under the MNREGA scheme in Vadodara and Surat districts in 2018 and 2019.

The Rural Development Minister R C Faldu countered these allegations and said that instead of a minimum 100 days, the state government has generated employment for 150 days under this scheme. He, however, accepted the fact that the payments to beneficiaries under the scheme were delayed as the grant received from the Center was ‘little late’.

“It was during Congress rule that no full grant was received by the states; be it schemes for students, farmers, widows or MNREGA. It was during Congress rule that corruption in MNREGA scheme was reported, corruption of false bills and fake attendance as well as the work which was done by the JCB machines was recorded,” Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who is also the Finance Minister, said.

To this Congress whip Shailesh Parmar, questioning the delay, asked, “Why the grant is delayed when it is your government at the Centre.”

Countering Opposition’s allegations Patel said that it is completely incorrect to say that the BJP government has opposed this scheme rather only after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister its reach increased.

