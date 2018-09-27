In Gujarat, Anand village tense after deputy sarpanch dies in communal clash

An abandoned house set on fire by a mob at Kherda, Anand. An abandoned house set on fire by a mob at Kherda, Anand.

Heavy police force was deployed at Kherda village of Anand district on Wednesday after the deputy sarpanch of the village, who was injured in a communal clash, died on Sunday, triggering tension in the area. Around 100 personnel, including those from State Reserve Police, were deployed at the village.

According to the police, an altercation took place between members of two communities on Sunday during a Ganesh idol immersion procession. The situation, however, spiralled out of control on Monday when a clash took place between the two communities allegedly over a “controversial” Gujarati song being played on loudspeakers during the immersion procession on Sunday.

Police had immediately rushed to the spot and contained the situation. The procession then went ahead peacefully.

However, members of the two communities came face to face again on Monday night, and entered into heated arguments following which the mobs became violent. According to the police, the mobs, armed with wooden sticks and iron rods, attacked each other. A car and an autorickshaw were set ablaze and other vehicles were damaged. In the violence, deputy sarpanch of Kherda village, Mahendra Bhoi, was severely injured after being hit by an iron rod on his head. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.

A case of rioting and attempt to murder was filed against 24 people from both the communities. They were booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149, 323 ( Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 307 (attempt to murder), 435 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees). After Bhoi’s death, additional charges of murder under IPC section 302 were pressed against the 24 people, and the case was transferred to the local crime branch.

Investigating officer N D Nakumb from the local crime branch said that police are now recording statements of eyewitnesses and no arrests have been made so far.

