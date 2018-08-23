In Flood-prone areas of Banaskantha: CM Vijay Rupani idea gets wings, 600 families to be relocated

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

A year after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani floated the idea of relocating residents of some of the flood-affected villages of Banaskantha and Patan districts, the state government is set to relocate around 500-600 families of five villages from two tehsils of Banaskantha which have been repeatedly facing the brunt of floods. The five villages are Nagla, Dodgam and Khanpur of Tharad tehsil, and Kuda and Jasara of Lakhni tehsil of the district. The state Revenue Department has identified land where the families will be relocated, and work on levelling land parcels has started. This will be followed by construction of amenities like primary school, local dairy cooperative, anganwadi etc.

“We have identified and given the land for relocation. Now, the rest of the work is being done by the district collectorate in tandem with the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA),” said an officer of the Revenue Department.

“The original village areas of these five villages were comparatively on a higher position. However, over the years, it got expanded and people also started living in the low-lying peripheral areas that get inundated during floods. So, we have decided to shift only those people to a higher location with their consent, instead of the entire population of the village,” said Resident Additional Collector of Banaskantha L B Bambhaniya.

According to Bambhaniya, only those families are being shifted who have given their consent to be shifted to a new location. “Mapping of the land and layout of the relocation plan is also ready. Simultaneously, a proposal has been sent to the state government for equipping the new location with amenities like school, dairy cooperative, anganwadi etc.. Once that proposal is cleared from the Finance Department, work will begin to have those amenities,” Bambhaniya added.

Minister of State for Water Resources (Independent charge) Parbat Patel, who is the local BJP MLA from Tharad, said, “The villagers will be getting land for accommodation in two ways; those below poverty line (BPL) will get a particular size accommodation and those not falling under the BPL category will get residence of size equal to their original residence.”

Banaskantha had witnessed two major floods — one in 2015 and then in 2017. The 2017 floods were, in particular, very serious. Chief Minister Rupani had camped for five days in Banaskantha to oversee the flood relief work. It was during that time, Rupani had floated the idea of shifting people from villages that repeatedly get affected by floods to a safer place.

At least 60 persons and hundreds of livestock were killed in the 2017 floods. Banaskantha district has a significant dairy activity in Gujarat.

Local Congress MLA Geniben Thakor, however, said that the state government has been moving at a snail’s pace in the relocation work. “The CM announced this in monsoon last year. More than one year has passed, and yet there is no significant work on the ground. We do not know as to exactly when the work will be completed and the families are shifted to a safer place. This year, we have not received enough rain, but think of a situation if there was flooding this year too. There could have been casualties like last year,” said Thakor.

Minister Parbat Patel, however, blame the delay on getting the consent from the families. “The delay in relocation occurred because of hesitation of people in giving consent. Government was always eager to finish the work at the earliest. But, we cannot shift people without their consent. Once monsoon gets over, other work will be completed on priority,” he added.

