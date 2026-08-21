In ‘dry state’ Gujarat, a barcode warning after toxic liquor kills 7

In the aftermath of seven deaths due to contaminated liquor, authorities in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar have warned the public against bottles of a whisky brand with a particular barcode. The move is ironic in a state that has been under prohibition since 1960s.

The State Monitoring Cell, Gujarat’s specialised agency to implement prohibition, has found in its investigation that the seven victims drank from bottles with a common barcode: 8901522000665. This barcode was printed on bottles of the IMFL – Indian-Made Foreign Liquor – seized and found to contain contaminated liquor.

A public appeal asking people not to drink from bottles of this barcode has gone out A public appeal asking people not to drink from bottles of this barcode has gone out

Senior police officers The Indian Express spoke to have not commented on how many such bottles have been recovered, and how many are estimated to be out in the market. “Everyone is requested to note that the photo of the bottle and the sticker on it, which was consumed by people at Vartej Police Station in Bhavnagar, due to which people died and were seriously injured, is presented below. If any person has such a bottle or alcohol with a sticker on it, then they should immediately destroy it and not consume it,” the State Monitoring Cell said in a statement.