In bustling Shivranjani, locals say a dozen trees ‘chopped’ for redevelopment

Residents of a society in Shivranjani here have sought the intervention of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in the alleged chopping of trees at a redevelopment site in their neighbourhood. After the complaints, the civic body, which only permits the transplantation of trees, has decided to inspect the site for compliance, officials said.

Nikeeta Rungta, an architect and resident of Jay Shefali Row Houses facing the Swagat Parishram project site, said she saw workers using heavy machinery to cut tree trunks. “They weren’t just trimming branches; they were ‘de-trunking’ them—chopping them right from the trunk about 12 feet from the ground,” she said. “By the time I came back in the evening, 15 to 20 large trees on a stretch had been cut.”

Rungta said the site, part of a Gujarat Housing Board colony redevelopment, has over 300 trees, many estimated to be 30–40 years old, which she said contributed significantly to providing shade and controlling pollution in the high-traffic Shivranjani. She added that residents contacted the AMC Garden Department and the police. “We went with the garden department representative and raised objections. The machinery is still there, and we are concerned work may resume,” she said.

Another local, who works as a professor and requested anonymity, also questioned the handling of trees and the rationale behind permitting the transplantation of mature trees. “The builders are playing it very safe legally. Permission is for ‘replanting’, not explicitly cutting,” the resident said, adding that trees of such age and size rarely survive relocation. “We are already dealing with extreme heat—losing this tree cover will make conditions worse.”

The project is being executed by Swagat Infrastructure Private Limited, which maintains that no trees are being cut, but scientifically transplanted. “We are not cutting down a single tree; all 316 are being replanted,” said Kandarp Desai, a senior architect with the firm. “We have hired professional botanists to transplant the trees with their root systems intact and ensure their survival.”

Desai said the redevelopment of a Gujarat Housing Board Colony had received all necessary approvals from AMC and is registered with the Gujarat Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). He added the trees were to be replanted at locations identified in consultation with the Corporation, and that work began about 25–30 days ago following approvals in January this year.

Meanwhile, Jayesh Upadhyay, deputy municipal commissioner, said permission had been granted only for transplantation. “No permission has been given to cut even a single tree. Permission was strictly granted for them to be replanted properly and botanically,” he said.

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He noted that the developers were required to submit detailed inventories of trees and ensure their survival under AMC monitoring.

“There is a specific methodology for replanting. First, they undergo heavy pruning… then they are uprooted with the root-ball intact.” He added that the project was currently in the initial stage of pruning, and that transplantation had not yet begun. Upadhyay also said that while transplantation was permitted, a final site for relocation has not been fixed yet.

Upadhyay said a team had been sent to inspect the site. “We are assessing whether the work is being done correctly or if any illegal cutting has occurred. If we find any violations or cutting, we will take strict action,” he said, adding that a report from the team was expected within a day or two.