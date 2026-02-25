In bid to scale up business at Surat Diamond Bourse, ‘over 100’ traders, brokers open new offices

Traders with whom The Indian Express had spoken to last month had listed one of the major problems being the distance - 18 km - from the diamond trading hubs of Mahidharpura, Varachha and Katargam which made the transporting of diamonds to Khajod, "risky"

THE SURAT Diamond Bourse (SDB) authorities have adopted a new measure to attract traders to the “world’s largest” office space: getting a Jain priest to “bless” the traders and brokers.

The Jain priest, Gachhadhipati Abhaydevsuriji, and his disciples visited SDB with Jain traders and brokers taking him to their diamond trading offices on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, sources in the SDB claimed that a hundred diamond traders and brokers opened new offices on Tuesday. This is in addition to hundred traders and brokers who had already opened new offices starting from February 18.

The development follows a meeting Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi had with the diamond traders of Mahidharpura on January 20 where several of them assured him that they would shift to SDB by February 18.