In bid to scale up business at Surat Diamond Bourse, ‘over 100’ traders, brokers open new offices

THE SURAT Diamond Bourse (SDB) authorities have adopted a new measure to attract traders to the “world’s largest” office space: getting a Jain priest to “bless” the traders and brokers.
The Jain priest, Gachhadhipati Abhaydevsuriji, and his disciples visited SDB with Jain traders and brokers taking him to their diamond trading offices on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, sources in the SDB claimed that a hundred diamond traders and brokers opened new offices on Tuesday. This is in addition to hundred traders and brokers who had already opened new offices starting from February 18.
The development follows a meeting Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi had with the diamond traders of Mahidharpura on January 20 where several of them assured him that they would shift to SDB by February 18.
Sources said the business activities at SDB had slowly started to pick up as a large number of diamond traders and brokers started visiting it daily.
According to sources in the SDB big firms like Dhanera Diamonds, P Hitesh, Anju Gems, and a few others, have completely shut down their offices in the trading hub of Mahidharpura, Surat and opened new offices at SDB. This has caused medium-sized traders, who have offices in Mahidharpura, to open offices at the SDB as well.
SDB vice chairman Lalji Patel said, “The diamond brokers on Tuesday formed the Surat Diamond Brokers Association at SDB and also made a WhatsApp group where different information related to the diamond industry and SDB will be provided. More people will be added to the group, and it will be expanded further, making the business activities stronger.”
Rajya Sabha MP and SDB Chairman Govind Dholakia also paid a visit to the SDB and met those who had recently opened their offices and congratulated them.
Known as the DREAM (Diamond Research and Mercantile) City located in Khajod on Surat’s outskirts, the SDB has nine interconnected towers, with over 4,500 offices, and a customs clearance house. Spread over 67 lakh square feet of floor area, it was built with the aim of converting Surat, a manufacturing hub of gems, into a global diamond trading hub.
Traders with whom The Indian Express had spoken to last month had listed one of the major problems being the distance – 18 km – from the diamond trading hubs of Mahidharpura, Varachha and Katargam which made the transporting of diamonds to Khajod, “risky”
Sources in the diamond industry said that the Mumbai diamond traders who had owned offices at SDB are showing less interest in starting their expanded business there. A diamond merchant who has offices in Surat and Mumbai said that traders would come and start businesses in Surat only once the SDB would become fully operational.
