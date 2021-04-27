In Baruch village, Darul Uloom converted into Covid care facility

Not only Tankaria villagers but also people from neighbouring villages is expected to benefit from the initiative, Patel said. (Representational)

With the nearest hospital at least a few kilometres away, the Darul Uloom, a school of Islamic studies, in Bharuch’s Tankaria village has been converted into a Covid Care Centre and equipped with oxygen supply. The initiative, possibly for the first time in the history of the district, was taken after the village saw a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Tankaria sarpanch Usman Adam said, “The second wave of the pandemic has been particularly dangerous. At least seven villagers have succumbed to the infection in the previous 24 hours. When we shared the grim stories with the leaders from the village who are staying abroad, they suggested that a Covid Care Centre could be opened at the Darul Uloom, which also has the largest hall in the village.”

Due to the pandemic, Adam said, students of the Islamic school were already at home and the hall closed. This, Adam added, was possibly for the first time in the history in Bharuh that the Darul Uloom has been converted into a medical treatment facility. “It was needed as the nearest hospital is around a few kilometres away,” he said.

According to the sarpanch, donations have come in from London and other countries during the ongoing Ramzan month. “So far, we have set up a 30-bed facility. All the arrangements have been completed and in next couple of days we will start treating the patients here,” he said.

The centre’s convenor Yunus Patel told The Indian Express: “We have already taken permission from the local district administrative authorities. The Sheikhul Islam Trust and Anjuman Trust of Bharuch, which run several clinics in the district, have supported our mission by providing doctors and nursing staff. We have got permission to start a 100-bed Covid Care Centre but we are starting with 30 beds initially. We will increase the number of beds gradually.”

Not only Tankaria villagers but also people from neighbouring villages is expected to benefit from the initiative, Patel said.