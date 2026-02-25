In Assembly, Chavda flags ‘encroachment’ issue, Gujarat govt lists action taken

Chavda questioned whether the state government was aware of the encroachment and whether any action had been taken against it.

By: Express News Service
Feb 25, 2026
Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee leader Amit Chavda
The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee leader Amit Chavda raised the issue of alleged encroachment on government land by the AM/NS (ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel) company at Hazira in Surat in the state assembly session Tuesday.

A reply from the state revenue department stated, “An order has been issued against the company to pay the penalty amount of Rs. 106.82 crores for illegal encroachment done on the government land at Hazira. The Surat district Choryasi taluka mamlatdar had registered 9 cases under section 61 of the Land Revenue Act, 1879 against the company for encroachment done on barren land of 173 hectares which belonged to the government.”

The Congress leader further questioned the government, asking how much land had been vacated and how much the company had paid as a penalty. He also asked whether any steps under the Land Grabbing Act had been taken or not with the government replying that the matter was in progress.

‘’How many private companies have encroached on government land in different talukas in Surat district? What steps have been taken, and how much encroachment has been cleared? How much time will the Government take to clear the entire encroachment on government land?,’’ said Chavda

Responding to Chavda’s questions on encroachment, the state government said, “Cases have been filed against private companies under Section 61 of the Land Revenue Act, 1879, and a fine of Rs. 76,51,36,890 has been collected. 5,91,219 sq.mt. of government land has been acquired in Choyasi taluka. The encroachment will be removed after the completion of the proceedings under Section 61 of the Land Revenue Act, 1879.’’

