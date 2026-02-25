In Assembly, Chavda flags ‘encroachment’ issue, Gujarat govt lists action taken

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee leader Amit Chavda raised the issue of alleged encroachment on government land by the AM/NS (ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel) company at Hazira in Surat in the state assembly session Tuesday.

Chavda questioned whether the state government was aware of the encroachment and whether any action had been taken against it.

A reply from the state revenue department stated, “An order has been issued against the company to pay the penalty amount of Rs. 106.82 crores for illegal encroachment done on the government land at Hazira. The Surat district Choryasi taluka mamlatdar had registered 9 cases under section 61 of the Land Revenue Act, 1879 against the company for encroachment done on barren land of 173 hectares which belonged to the government.”