In Ahmedabad, ‘single-window’ facility for permissions, curbs on convoys

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Ahead of the local body elections on April 26, the district collector here has started a ‘single-window system’ at his office to grant permission to political candidates for public meetings, processions or other election-related events.
The facility is part of arrangements made by the administration to ensure election process is completed in a free and fair environment, officials said, adding candidates and political parties would not be required to go to different offices to obtain necessary permissions for meetings or processions. All candidates and parties concerned have been informed to use this system and obtain permission within the prescribed time limit as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, they added.
Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (Ahmedabad city) G S Malik has issued a notification on the restriction of convoys accompanying candidates during the filing of nominations. The candidates and their supporters shall not be allowed to use more than three vehicles in a convoy while filing their nomination forms, and the expenses related to the vehicle in this regard will be included in the election expenses of the candidate. No vehicle shall be allowed within 100 meters of the office of the election officer or assistant election officer while filing their nomination forms. Also, no more than four candidates and four other authorised persons will be allowed to enter the election officer’s room.
In another notification, the commissioner has prohibited the use of private property in Ahmedabad without written permission. Prior voluntary permission of the owner of the property to place temporary and easily movable advertising materials such as flags, banners on private properties shall be obtained with the written voluntary permission of the occupier and such permission shall not be obtained under any pressure or threat or by force.
The last date of filing nominations is April 11, their scrutiny will be done till April 13, and the last date for their withdrawal is April 15.
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