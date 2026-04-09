In Ahmedabad, ‘single-window’ facility for permissions, curbs on convoys

Ahead of the local body elections on April 26, the district collector here has started a ‘single-window system’ at his office to grant permission to political candidates for public meetings, processions or other election-related events.

The facility is part of arrangements made by the administration to ensure election process is completed in a free and fair environment, officials said, adding candidates and political parties would not be required to go to different offices to obtain necessary permissions for meetings or processions. All candidates and parties concerned have been informed to use this system and obtain permission within the prescribed time limit as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, they added.