Gujarat: Over 7 lakh people register for Covid vaccine in Ahmedabad

As many as 7.83 lakh people have registered for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination in Ahmedabad city till December 29. Among this, 6,55,317 were above 50 years of age while 24,773 were below 50 years but with comorbid conditions.

Also, registration of 19,920 healthcare workers from 2,192 private hospitals and clinics and another 33,762 health care workers from government health facilities including UHC, CHC, hospitals, medical colleges has been reported through CoWIN web portal, AMC records stated.

For training of all stakeholders involved, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday organised a meeting-cum-training workshop of representatives from government and private hospitals along with the corporation’s health officials and medical superintendents of government hospitals.

So far, training of Covid-19 vaccination has been imparted to 20 heads of departments of malaria, health, publicity, estate, integrated child development scheme (ICDS), fire, school board, tax, Urban Community Development (UCD), solid waste management and e-governance departments.

A similar number of zonal officials from the health department had undertaken training on Wednesday along with 203 health staff from UHC, CHC, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) medical officers and supervisors.

Training to 531 vaccinators was also imparted.

A total of 4,358 supporting staff and 88 pharmacists as cold chain handlers were also roped in for the training.

AMC commenced its door-to-door survey of citizens above 50 years and those with comorbid conditions but below 50 years on December 10 with the help of a taskforce of nearly 10 lakh to prepare a list of priority receivers of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The task force was divided into 2,000 teams including Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) workers, Anganwadi and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers and government teachers.