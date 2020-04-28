In Ahmedabad, concession for Covid workers at 2 fuel stations

According to the owner of the two fuel stations Ajay Jani, they have kept one unit each at the two fuel stations separate for such workers, who may avail the discount after showing their identity cards to the fuel station employee stationed at the unit. According to the owner of the two fuel stations Ajay Jani, they have kept one unit each at the two fuel stations separate for such workers, who may avail the discount after showing their identity cards to the fuel station employee stationed at the unit.

In a gesture of gratitude towards front-line workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic, two fuel stations in Ahmedabad have started to offer fuel — petrol and diesel — at rates cheaper by Rs 2 to various such professionals in the city. The two fuel stations, situated in Maninagar and Odhav areas of Ahmedabad, have made separate arrangements for providing the fuel to these workers at concessional rates.

The two fuel stations are providing unlimited fuel to specific categories of workers deemed ‘corona fighters’ in the society, including doctors, medical/paramedical professionals, officials of urban local body, fire brigade, police, home guard, and journalists of electronic and print media.

Speaking to The Indian Express, owner of the two fuel stations Ajay Jani said, “We have launched this initiative at two fuel stations, in Maninagar and Odhav areas, as a mark of gratitude towards the ‘corona fighters’ in the society. We have come across several reports of people boycotting and running away from them, instead of felicitating them. Therefore, to appreciate efforts of such workers, we have started this initiative to thank them.”

According to Jani, they have kept one unit each at the two fuel stations separate for such workers, who may avail the discount after showing their identity cards to the fuel station employee stationed at the unit.

“Our (fuel) pumps have become popular as the pumps of ‘corona fighters’. If the workers are willing, we also take their pictures and record their names, but it is not compulsory,” Jani said. “Some of them ask us if we are not worried (to deal with them)…I told them that the initiative is to eliminate the fear and stigma (falsely) associated with them.”

Jani further said that they are taking necessary precautions at the two fuel stations, such as providing the fuel-fillers with masks, hand gloves and getting the premises sanitized every night, so as to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Police inspector of Maninagar police station, SM Patel appreciated the initiative and said, “It is a good initiative. It gives people (COVID-19 workers) a feeling of recognition and encouragement. The amount (of concession) is not very important, but the sense of appreciation is.”

