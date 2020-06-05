In Ahmedabad city, ban on heavy vehicles from 8 am to 11 pm

According to police, the prohibition will not apply to light goods and light passenger vehicles. (Representational Photo) According to police, the prohibition will not apply to light goods and light passenger vehicles. (Representational Photo)

The Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner has prohibited the entry of heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) and heavy passenger vehicles in the city area from 8 am to 11 pm from Thursday except those transporting food and medical supplies.

According to police, in order to curtail pollution and rising cases of accidents, the entry of heavy goods and passenger vehicles and tractor/trolleys will be prohibited in city area from 8 am to 11 pm everyday. “From 1 to 4pm, the heavy and medium vehicles can use three routes for movement — SP Ring Road to Sanathal Circle to Ujala Circle to Sarkhej Circle to Shantipura Circle, SP Ring Road to Hathijan Circle to Ramol police chowki to Vatva GIDC and SP Ring Road to Chiloda Circle to Naroda GIDC,” read the notice issued by the office of Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia.

According to police, the prohibition will not apply to light goods (gross vehicle weight to 7,500 kg) and light passenger vehicles (maximum 33 passengers), heavy vehicles transporting foodgrains, vegetables/fruits, milk, fuel and medical items, any passenger vehicle used for transportation of school and college students as well as teachers, vehicles used in wedding and funeral processions and buses from state transport, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service, Bus Rapid Transit System and other government vehicles.

