In Ahmedabad, BJM registers for WHO solidarity clinical trial

The BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad has registered for the WHO Solidarity International Clinical Trial after it got nod for the same from its institutional ethics committee.

Three other medical colleges — NHL Municipal medical college, GMERS Gotri at Vadodara and PDU Rajkot — are also set to join the trial, said Prinicipal Health Secretary, Jayanti Ravi.

The trial, primarily sponsored by WHO, is being headed by ICMR in India. The Indian participants of the trial include ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute as the lead institute, along with Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal and AIIMS Jodhpur, where the internal ethics committee is yet to give its approval.

On its website the WHO says, “The Solidarity Trial will compare four treatment options against standard of care, to assess their relative effectiveness against COVID-19…” Of the 7,000 samples, 1,500 is targeted from India.

The health department said the decision to join the year-long trial came after it was highlighted in studies that one of the recurring effect of lung damage due to novel coronavirus was caused by blood-clotting in the lungs.

