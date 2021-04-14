In Ahmedabad, 8 out of every 100 tested is Covid positive

Although the share of RT-PCR tests remained low at an average of 48 per cent of the total testing done from April 7-13.

Ahmedabad saw the highest Covid-19 positivity rate with over eight of every hundred persons tested reporting to be positive for the viral disease even as the state hit a new high adding 6,690 fresh infections and 67 deaths on Tuesday.

Gujarat has recorded nearly 3.60 lakh cases, of which over 52,000 infections were recorded in less than two weeks of April. Ahmedabad city, meanwhile, reported 2,251 new cases and continued to be on the edge with only 28 of 1,245 critical beds provisioned across 146 hospitals available.

Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar on Tuesday put out an order directing all Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-designated Covid-19 hospitals to reserve 20 per cent of their beds under AMC quota to be offered on subsidised rates and admissions only through the 108 ambulance service.

In the 1,200-bed unit at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, 1,130 beds were occupied as of Tuesday evening and across all major government or government-aided hospitals which are treating Covid-19 patients in the city, over 92 per cent beds were occupied.

Surat’s deaths were the highest at 25, followed by Ahmedabad reporting 23 fatalities. Though Ahmedabad saw a test positivity rate (TPR) of 8.56 per cent on Tuesday, Patan district in the north saw the highest TPR at 9.2 per cent (of 1187 tested, 110 positive) indicating how smaller districts too are being affected by the spread.

While the number of daily tests continue to exceed 1.30 lakh, with 1.49 lakh samples tested on Tuesday, the test positivity rate across the state that has been rising everyday during the second surge, went up to 4.4 per cent on Tuesday.

The weekly test positivity rate too has been on the rise, with 3.31 per cent recorded between March 31 and April 6 and between April 7 and 13, at 4.54 per cent, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Gujarat has been flagged as among the “states of concern” by MoHFW.

Ahmedabad district that tested 22,000 samples recorded a test positivity rate as high as 8.56 percent. Surat continues to test the highest, with nearly 33,000 samples tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday, pegging the test positivity rate (4.3 per cent) nearly on par with the state’s average test positivity rate.

Chhota Udepur, which has been reporting cases ranging in single digits on most days, saw the second Covid-19 death in a span of three days. Anand too reported a Covid-19, a first in nearly four months. Banaskantha, after recording two deaths on April 11, reported two more fatalities on Tuesday and Bharuch reported a Covid-19 death for the second consecutive day.

A day after the Gujarat HC had noted orally that it has information that private hospitals are turning away patients even with vacant beds available, the municipal commissioner’s order also added that “any denial of admission to any patient for want of payment of any advances or otherwise by any private hospital designated as Covid-19 Hospital with availability of beds in hand shall be deemed as grave offence with serious penal consequences which may lead to cancelation of hospital registration and other legal action….”