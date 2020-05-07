In a Surat taluka, home to many NRIs, no positive case so far

The Bardoli health department has collected 686 samples from the town and 86 villages falling in the taluka, all of which have turned negative. (Representational) The Bardoli health department has collected 686 samples from the town and 86 villages falling in the taluka, all of which have turned negative. (Representational)

THE Bardoli taluka in Surat district, which is the native place of several NRIs, has so far reported no COVID-19 positive case, even as its neighbouring talukas have reported positive cases.

Many people from different villages of Bardoli taluka are settled in USA, UK other foreign countries. They usually come to their native place during November and December, and many are stuck here due to the lockdown.

The Bardoli health department has collected 686 samples from the town and 86 villages falling in the taluka, all of which have turned negative. However, the neighbouring talukas and villages like Mandvi, Kamrej and Palsana, have recorded positive cases.

Surat District Development Officer Hitesh Koya said that zero cases might be due to the fact that there are hardly any residents who have to travel to Surat for their jobs.

“The positive cases found in Mandvi, Palsana and Kamrej talukas are people who are employed in health department in Surat Municipal Corporation or doing other important jobs in the city,” Koya said.

Bardoli Inspector M M Gilator said, “There are many families (in thousands) in Bardoli town and different villages who are settled in USA and UK and they come home during year end and leave in January and February. At present, there are over hundreds of NRI families who are stuck in the towns and villages. Their samples have been taken and all of them have tested negative. People are also allowed to move with certain restrictions from 7.00 am to 12.00 pm. Only essential services and medical emergency vehicles movements are allowed after that. We have deployed police personnel even on the outskirts. We have also taken help of 20 bus drivers and conductors who are deployed at different locations in the town.”

Sources said that after Surat city had started registering positive cases, the Baben village on the outskirts of the Bardoli town, asked villagers not to allow their relatives from Surat to come to the village, which has a population of 2,500.

Village Sarpanch Bhvaesh Patel said, “We have also appealed to our villagers to abandon their trip to Surat and other COVID-19 affected talukas and villages. Those who violates such instruction will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 5,000.”

Many villages in the taluka also had adopted this and even put bamboo sticks on the entry and exit roads of the villages.

