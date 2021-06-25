In a first, Surat Municipal Corporation starts class 11 in its schools

Only students from Suman high schools are eligible to get admission for class 11.

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to start classes for standard 11 and 12 in schools under it, making it the first civic body to take such a decision.

BJP councillor Paresh Patel, Standing Committee Chairman of SMC, announced Friday that classes for standard 11 will begin for the Commerce stream at Suman high schools, run by the civic body. The students will be taught in Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi medium. Classes for standard 12 will begin from next year onwards.

Talking to the Indian Express, Paresh Patel said, “The decision was taken to ensure students don’t quit studies after class 10 . Seeing the response, we try to start Arts and Science streams for class 11. We have applied for registration to the State Education Department and are hopeful to get permission. Our schools will be self-financed schools. We will appoint teachers on a contract basis. The admission process will begin after results of class 10 boards are declared.”

SMC runs 329 schools in all eight zones for classes 1 to 8. For classes 9 and 10, the civic body runs 18 Suman high schools which have around 10,000 students.

Out of these, 20 classes will begin for standard 11 at schools in Udhna, Limbayat, Katargam, Varachha areas of the city. Only students from Suman high schools are eligible to get admission for class 11.

Dharmesh Patel, the Administrative officer of Suman High school, said that the 20 classes for standard 11 will have 75 students each, which totals 1500 children.

“Presently we will start 11 classes in Gujarati medium, 2 classes in Hindi medium and 7 classes in Marathi medium. Seeing the response we will increase the number of classes in the future,” he added.

Also, the civic body has decided that from the next academic year, education will be free for girl students in schools under it.

Presently, in Suman High School, girl students have to pay Rs 500 and boys have to pay Rs 1,100.

Dharmesh Patel said, “SMC spends Rs 15 crores per year for Suman high school. We are presently getting grants of R. 3.50 crore for seven schools from the state government on the basis of performance of in-class board results and for those schools which have completed five years. We are expecting expenses of Rs.1 crore per year for 20 new classes of 11th standards, and the SMC will bear the expense.”