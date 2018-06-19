In a first, Gujarat government to cap pay to its lawyers in High Court, dist courts

Gujarat govt to cap pay to its lawyers in High court, district courts. (File) Gujarat govt to cap pay to its lawyers in High court, district courts. (File)

For the first time, the Gujarat government has decided upon a Rs 8-lakh per month cap on remuneration to lawyers representing it at the Gujarat High Court. Further, at the district-level, district government pleaders (DGPs) and other government lawyers will be entitled to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh per month and Rs 90,000 per month, respectively. The limit, however, will not apply to Advocate General, Additional Advocate General and special appointments in particular criminal or civil cases.

The notification of the decision is expected soon and appropriate changes will be made to the Law Officers’ Rules, according to senior government officials. Earlier, government lawyers were paid on the basis of their appearance per case. In 2016 the then Anandiben Patel government decided that lawyers will be entitled to an additional Rs 40,000 per month, apart from the their per matter appearance payment.

The lawyers representing the state government in the High Court hold posts like Additional Public Prosecutor (APP), Assistant Government Pleader (AGP), Government Pleader (GP), Advocate General (AG) and Additional Advocate General (AAG). At district courts, the lawyers hold posts like DGP, APP and AGP.

The appointments to these posts are political unlike government lawyers at the civil courts and at courts of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), where the lawyers are appointed after clearing judicial examinations, on a salaried basis.

A government official said, “The decision has been taken from the level of the Chief Minister after seeking opinion from a high-level committee comprising concerned ministers and top law officers among others. The intention is to put a reasonable cap on the remuneration of the government lawyers as huge bills were being presented by some lawyers.”

The official, however, refused to divulge details of the maximum amount of bills presented by government lawyers. Another official said, “It was felt necessary since a lawyer can appear in any number of matters with effective or non-effective hearings. Suppose, a lawyer is appearing for the state government in a court having business of bail applications. In such a scenario, there will be a number of cases for which the lawyer will appear. So, it has been decided to keep a reasonable cap on the payment to the lawyers.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App