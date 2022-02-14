In a first, GU to hold winter admissions

In an attempt to help students looking for higher studies abroad, the Gujarat University (GU), Ahmedabad, the oldest and the largest public university in the state, will conduct winter admissions for the first time.

To be announced soon and expected to start this month, with these admissions and courses, the university plans to align with the academic courses abroad. The courses offered include three-month to one year-certificate and diploma courses.

Integrating the multidisciplinary and choice-based credit system recommended by the National Education Policy 2020, the GU plans to announce winter admissions for both existing as well as new courses across five departments.

“The winter admissions are a first by any university in the state. These have been designed keeping in mind those students who wish to enroll in a foreign university but have to wait for six months or are never able to get admissions due to the difference in timing,” Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya told The Indian Express.

The winter admissions will not be centralised and will be held individually by departments, including the Indian Institute of Sustainability (IIS), Department of Biochemistry and Forensic Science, School of New Age Media, Department of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Institute of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and skills (IIES).

The admissions would be held for courses with an intake ranging between 30 and 60 for both existing as well as new ones, especially for admissions integrating NEP 2020.

These departments are aiming at catering to the requirements of working professionals or those looking at career enhancement or a shift.

“Since these programmes will be conducted in a hybrid mode as well as morning and evening schedules, working professionals can also enroll themselves for courses such as executive MBA in agribusiness management and sustainability and executive MBA in agrepreneurship and sustainability. Students already enrolled in a degree programme can also pursue another diploma or certificate course,” said Sudhanshu Jangir, director of Indian Institute of Sustainability (IIS).

Listing out the reasons and benefits of winter courses, other heads of department said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, many who lost their jobs are looking to find employment or are looking for growth where these courses will offer new opportunities. For summer admissions, the competition is too high and executives or working professionals or those who want to change their profession cannot get through, said a senior faculty member.