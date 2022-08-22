scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

In 5 yrs, AMC opens 60 primary schools, merges 140

As per AMC School Board data, the highest number of municipal primary schools merged by the civic body was in the academic year 2017-’18 with 90 mergers. In 2020-’21, as many as 20 schools were merged with nearby schools and 13 in 2021-’22.

The state government has been implementing government school mergers more aggressively over the past two years when around 500 were merged across the state. (Representational image)

Around 60 new primary schools were opened by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) School Board in the city in the past five years, while nearly 140 were merged during the same period.

As per AMC School Board data, the highest number of municipal primary schools merged by the civic body was in the academic year 2017-’18 with 90 mergers. In 2020-’21, as many as 20 schools were merged with nearby schools and 13 in 2021-’22.

The reasons cited for the decision initiated five years ago by authorities are low enrolment and high running costs in sustaining such schools. At present, nearly 459 municipal schools across the city have around 1.68 lakh enrolment.

“Along with fewer students, there were other reasons such as two different schools — upper primary and lower primary — running parallel in the same building or in close vicinity. Such schools have been merged,” said AMC school board administrative officer LD Desai.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

Justifying the decision, he said that the schools were merged after a survey revealed low enrolment in these schools.

“These have been merged with nearest schools taking into consideration all factors so that no student and staff has to suffer. Also, with the merging of schools, running these schools is easier now,” he added.

While the schools merged are majorly Gujarati medium, among the new municipal schools opened in the past five years, priority is given to English medium ones. For instance, this academic session, 18 new municipal schools were opened, all English medium. In 2021-’20, among 10 new schools, five were English medium four Hindi and one Gujarati medium.

Advertisement

Similar was the case with previous years when among around 10-12 new municipal schools, majority were English medium, which the authorities stated is based on a “demand survey”.

The state government has been implementing government school mergers more aggressively over the past two years when around 500 were merged across the state. As per the state government plans, the merger of classes will continue in the coming academic session, too.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

This has been implemented following the Mission Schools of Excellence scheme launched in 2020 for six years, funded by the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), to upgrade 50 per cent of total government primary and secondary schools across the state and bring down “non-viable” schools.

Advertisement

Among 497 government primary schools merged across the state, nine schools had zero enrolment. Over 130 schools had an enrolment between one to 10 students while another 107 schools with 11 to 20 students.

The state data also reveals that among 86 government primary schools closed down over the past two years, 28 schools did not have a single student. Another 36 schools had enrolment figures of less than 10 students.

In both closing down and merger, over 1,300 government teachers were affected and thus accommodated in nearby schools.

More from Ahmedabad

As per the Socio Economic Review 2022, in the year 2020-’21, there were a total of 33,348 government primary schools in Gujarat against 33,729 schools in 2018-’19.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 02:02:24 am
Next Story

BJP hits out at Kejriwal, calls him ‘kingpin of liquor policy scam’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

5

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement