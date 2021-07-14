In 24 hours, 9 ‘died by suicide’ in Ahmedabad

As many as nine persons allegedly died by suicide from July 12 night to July 13 night in Ahmedabad, police said. (Representational Image )

According to police, the victims belonging to Narol, Vatva, Maninagar, Odhav, Nikol, Vejalpur and Sabarmati were found dead by their family members and police.

While Zahiruddin Saiyyad (32), and Ashish Parmar (28), jumped into Sabarmati river; Sheetal Ben (38), Ronak Joshi (22), Swati Dave (31), Arjun Vanzara (21), Harichandra Chudasma (13) Salma Banu Shaikh (33) and Bhumi Labana (30) were found hanging at their homes.