In 2020, Gujarat tops in cases filed for disobedience, shows NCRB data

In the pandemic year 2020 with lockdowns and curfews, Gujarat recorded the highest number of cases filed for disobedience to order given by a public servant, accounting for 39.5% cases filed under the Indian Penal Code section 188 across the country, as per the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday.

According to NCRB Report ‘Crime in India 2020’, Gujarat recorded 2,27,909 cases under IPC 188, compared to the total 5,75,561 cases filed across 28 states in the country. The rate of cases filed under IPC 188 for Gujarat was a massive 329.5% compared to the national average of 43.8%. The state that followed Gujarat was Maharashtra with 1,39,753 cases.

The figures come in the backdrop of a recent decision taken by the Gujarat government to withdraw atleast 515 criminal cases lodged against migrant workers during the first year of the pandemic, while they were trying to get back to their native states.

Gujarat also recorded 50 cases of rioting against police personnel or government servants with 59 victims ranking third in the country with Bihar (77 cases) and Maharashtra (62 cases) as the top two states.

The NCRB report also stated in the rioting cases (IPC section 147 to section 151) of communal/religious nature, Gujarat ranked fourth with 23 cases and 39 victims in total, lagging behind Maharashtra (26 cases), Haryana and Jharkhand (51 cases each) and Bihar with 117 cases at the top.

Gujarat also recorded 10 sectarian violence cases, ranking fourth among all states. When it comes to other rioting cases, Gujarat recorded 80 cases of agrarian-related rioting, 21 cases of caste-based rioting and nine cases of political rioting.