Imran Khan using Modi’s words, it’s matter of pride: Anandiben Patel

Madhya Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel

Days after Pakistan’s Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan said “If India takes one step towards us, we will take two steps toward them” while commenting on the Kashmir issue, Madhya Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel on Saturday said that the words used by the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were those once used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was at the helm of affairs in Gujarat.

Inaugurating a “Vatsalysadham” at Vijarkhi in Jamnagar district, Patel said, “Pakistan na nava pradhan mantri banshe Imran Khan. Temnu Vakya Sambadiyu tame? Tame ek dagalu chalsho, toh hun be dagala chaalish: Kauna vakya che aa? Yaad Karo. Narendrabhai aahi haata tyaare bolta hata, ke tame ek dagalu chalso, toh hun das dagla chaalish aagad (Imran Khan will become the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Have you heard him speak? If you take one step, I will take two. Whose words are these? Try to remember. When Narendrabhai was here, he used to say it that if you take one step, then I will take 10 steps forward.”

“Toh beeja deshona aava pursho pan jyaare Narendrabhai na shabdo vaparta hoy, tyaare aapane gaurav thavu joyiye (It should be a matter of pride for us, when such men of other countries use Narendrabhai’s words,” added Patel.

Reacting to Patel’s comments, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said, “It is surprising that Modi’s shishya (disciple) is appreciating Imran Khan of Pakistan; a country that sends terrorists to India. Anandiben’s comments are not in favour of India. Modi invited (former Pakistan PM) Nawaz Sharif to India and Anandiben is praising Imran Khan.”

Stressing that the blame game needs to stop between the two countries over Kashmir and Balochistan, 65-year-old Khan had said: “If India takes one step towards us, we will take two steps toward them…but at least (we) need a start. Right now, it is one-sided where India is constantly just blaming us.”

