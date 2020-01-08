IMR reducing in Gujarat, Congress is spreading misinformation: Dy CM Nitin Patel

The state health department’s online application reflects 1,086 infant deaths in the past 30 days. The state health department’s online application reflects 1,086 infant deaths in the past 30 days.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday accused the Congress of raising the issue of deaths of infants in state-run hospitals in order to “cover up its government’s inefficiency” in Rajasthan where reports of similar infant deaths were reported in Kota hospital.

Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, objected to the statement made by the leader of Opposition in the state, Paresh Dhanani, on Monday wherein he had said, “…Almost 30% of children born in the state die young, as per the data accepted by the government itself.” Patel accused the Opposition of perpetrating misinformation and said that infant mortality rate (IMR) is defined as number of deaths per 1,000 live births, which stood at 30 in 2017 and has now reduced to 24 in 2019.

Sharing some statistics, Patel stated, “Forty hospitals in Gujarat has special newborn care units. In 2016-17, out of 45,935 critical babies who were admitted in these 40 units, 14.8% (6,798) babies died. In 2017-18, out of 47,499 critical babies who were admitted in these wards, 15% (7,125) died. In 2018-19, out of 49,982 critical babies, 15.3% (7,647) died. We have brought down IMR to less than 25 and if you look at the figures wholly, Gujarat is better than (average) India (IMR).”

The state health department’s online application reflects 1,086 infant deaths in the past 30 days. Of these, Surat (municipal corporation and district combined) reported 73 infant deaths in the past 30 days which is highest. Anand has the second-highest number of infant deaths at 72 and Ahmedabad (district and municipal corporation combined) reported 67 infant deaths.

“Congress leader Amit Chavda, Paresh Dhanani and other leaders took selfies in the hospital and indulged in ashobhniya (inappropriate behaviour) on the premises. I don’t know whether Congress has had instructions from Delhi or elsewhere… There is a huge difference in 30 (deaths per 1,000 live births) and 30%,” said Patel.

“In a bid to cover up Rajasthan Congress government’s (inefficiency), Congress leaders are doing this (bringing up issue of infant deaths in Gujarat). I don’t have anything personal against the Rajasthan CM but it is a reality that from the information received, the deaths at Rajasthan’s Kota hospital was primarily due to lack of modern infrastructure with equipment not working… To ensure that Rajasthan’s doesn’t look bad, they are doing this… But in Gujarat it is much better with latest technology,” Patel added while outlining X-ray machines, ventilators and warmer machine at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Vadodara SSG, Surat Civil Hospital PDU Rajkot and others.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App