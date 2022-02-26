Impostor dupes 91 people on pretext of PMAY scheme in Vadodara

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has filed a complaint at the Raopura police station seeking a probe into an alleged racket of impostors fleecing 91 unsuspecting persons of Rs 1.2 lakh each in the name of building homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The alleged racket came to light after Dabhoi MLA Shailesh Mehta wrote a letter to the Municipal Commissioner on February 10 seeking an inquiry into the matter.

Officials of VMC’s Affordable Housing Department told this newspaper Friday the civic body had written to the Raopura police station after receiving a letter from Mehta along with the forged receipts handed out to vulnerable ‘beneficiaries’ for an amount of Rs 1.2 lakh each. According to Mehta, the scam came to light when a worker at his petrol pump told him about the “delay” after having paid the money in July 2021. Mehta said, “I inquired into the matter and it came to light that the person had been fooled… Further inquiry showed that the impostor named Vikram Vanzara had taken a draft of Rs 20,000 in the name of VMC and an additional Rs 1.2 lakh through cash or cheques in his personal name. The drafts were never deposited into the VMC accounts although they even handed over forged receipts that looked almost real.”

Mehta said he has handed over all proof of the scam along with the name of the accused person, who received the cheques in his personal name from the ‘victims’. “The VMC has finally submitted a police application but the action could have been swifter. We are not sure if some lower-rung employee of VMC could be involved, but the impostor appears to be a novice given that he has received cheques in his own name and deposited them into his bank accounts.”

Mehta, in his letter to VMC, said, “I have been able to draw up a list of 91 persons, who have been fleeced. No one can tell how many people were cheated in Vadodara city. The scam involving 91 persons in itself amounts to Rs 1.09 crore… VMC should take legal steps into this serious matter and ensure that the culprit is booked…”

Nileshkumar Parmar, Executive Engineer of VMC’s Affordable Housing Department, said, “We have gone through the list of 91 duped people submitted by MLA Shailesh Mehta along with the receipts and invoices they were handed out… none of the 91 persons feature on any housing scheme list of VMC and the receipts they have been issued are forged … The involvement of officers or staff of the civic body has been ruled out.”

Officials of the Raopura police station said the matter was under probe.