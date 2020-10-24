Implement Rs 4,200 grade pay for primary teachers: MPs, MLAs to Gujarat govt

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The office of Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama received requests from Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) across parties pertaining to implementation of Rs 4,200 grade pay for all government primary teachers.

Those who have written to the state government include Lok Sabha MP Poonam Maadam from Jamnagar constituency, Lok Sabha MP Miteshbhai Patel from Anand, Lok Sabha MP Bhartiben Siyal from Bhavnagar constituency — all from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Among MLAs include Congress MLA from Danilimda Shailesh Parmar, Congress Siddhpur MLA Chandanji Thakor, Congress MLA from Kamrej constituency V D Zalavadiya, BJP MLA from Nikol Jagdish Panchal and Pratapbhai Dudhat, Congress MLA from Savarkundla in Amreli.

“These recommendations to cancel the 2019 GR and implementation of Rs 4,200 grade pay for all were received in huge numbers from the elected members of parliament and legislative assembly as teachers in their respective constituencies approached them requesting to take up the issue with the state government,” said Chudasama.

The issue pertains to Government Resolution issued by the finance department on January 1, 2019 that had approved higher grade pay for government teachers which was directed to be implemented by the education department in its circular issued on June 25, 2019.

However, following several representations made by state primary teachers associations and other state education associations over nearly last one year, the state government on July 17 announced suspension of its Government Resolution (GR) issued on June 25, 2019.

The protests were against the implementation of June 25, 2019 GR which has been put on hold as it was affecting the pay grade of 65,000 primary teachers who were recruited after 2010 directly as their pay grade was reduced from Rs 4,200 to Rs 2,800.

This week, following a meeting with representatives of teachers associations, finance minister Nitin Patel reassured teachers that the 2019 GR would be cancelled and Rs 4,200 grade pay will be implemented for all.

Hoping the finance department to take a decision in favour of teachers after by-elections, Chudasama said, “As the file is with the finance department, we are positive that a decision in favour of teachers will be taken by the state government. A decision is expected after the code of conduct.”

Digvijaysinh Jadeja, president of Gujarat Primary Teachers Association that was actively voicing teachers’ resentments against state government’s GR of reduction of their pay scale, said, “We have been told to wait till the by-election.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.