Implement NRC across India: VHP

In the wake of over 40 lakh people being left out in the first draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded application of the NRC all across the country to “drive intruders away from everywhere”.

At a meeting near Kankariya, the national joint general secretary of the outfit, Surendra Jain, said that with some political leaders and parties opposing the ouster of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims from the country was danger. “Because of this, Muslim population will increase in the country in the future, posing danger to sovereignty and geographical and cultural integrity of the country. Therefore, they need to be found out from every nook and corner of the country and driven away,” Jain said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App