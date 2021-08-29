Implement Disturbed Areas Act strictly, says Surat BJP councillor

Demanding strict implementation of Disturbed Areas Act, a BJP councillor in Surat on Saturday sought setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the “irregularities”.

At a general board meeting of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Keyur Chapatwala, BJP councilor from Adajan-Gorat ward no. 11, said, “While giving permission for construction and passing the plan, the SMC should keep in mind the issue of social polarisation.”

He explained, “Since 2020, the Adajan-Gorat area in Surat city is under the Disturbed Areas Act. On July 27, 2021, after the period ended, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani extended it by five years under eight police stations in the city.”

“ Surat district collector is the authority to implement the act while police department has the right to conduct an inquiry and the SMC gives permission to construct properties in the areas. Among the three agencies, major responsibility is with the SMC… Irregularities have come to light in Adajan Gorat and Central Zone… by carrying out construction of huge towers and selling it to people from a particular community,” the councillor added.

Chapatwala requested Municipal Commissioner BN Pani to set up an SIT to check the documents submitted by real estate developers seeking permission to construct towers in the Ashant Dhara areas. Mayor Hemali Boghawala and Municipal Commissioner BN Pani along with BJP and AAP councillors attended the meeting.

Talking to The Indian Express, Chapatwala said, “We have come across such malpractices done in my ward areas by certain elements. If an SIT is formed to verify documents and spot visits are done by authorities, a clear picture will emerge. We have also demanded that the SIT should also probe the buildings constructed in these areas in the past one year.”

“If the Act is not strictly implemented, several Hindu families will have to migrate to other areas, leaving behind their ancestral homes and businesses,” he added.