IMFL worth Rs 12.5 lakh seized in Ahmedabad

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) team of Ahmedabad seized as many as 348 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor near Naroda area in the city on Wednesday night.

Advertising

Police officials said the LCB team was on rounds in Naroda on Wednesday night when they noticed a truck stationed outside Samrat Namkeen Factory premises on Modern Bakery road. They found two men unloading cartons of IMFL from the truck to the factory premises. On seeing the police, the duo fled, Assistant Commiss-ioner of Police (LCB) B V Gohil said. The police team conducted a raid inside the factory premises and on investigation found out that the duo are brothers.

“The brothers identified as Jai Sindhi and Maru Sindhi have earlier also been involved in bootlegging,” Gohil added. The ACP said the value of the seized IMFL is about Rs 12.5 lakh. “We also recovered Rs 60,000 in cash,” he said.