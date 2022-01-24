IMD warns of cold wave in Gujarat until Wednesday

With Gujarat witnessing a drop in temperatures Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned against cold wave till January 26 (Wednesday).

After a brief rise in temperatures across the state, Naliya Sunday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius followed by Deesa at 11, Kandla Airport 12, Gandhinagar and Rajkot at 12.7, Bhuj and Keshod at 12.8, Surendranagar at 13, Kandla Airport 13.1 and Ahmedabad at 13.6 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, cold wave conditions are expected in Saurashtra districts, along with Kutch. On the subsequent day, temperatures are expected to dip along with these districts in the North Gujarat region as well.

“Cold wave conditions very likely at isolated pockets in the districts of North Gujarat region namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan and Mehsana; in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Surendranagar, Junagadh and Kutch,” states the IMD’s forecast for January 26.

Also, light and scattered rainfall occurred at isolated places over South Gujarat and Saurashtra, including Dhrol in Jamnagar, Sankheda in Chhota Udepur, Dabhoi and Karjan in Vadodara, Tapi and areas of Surendranagar, including Chuda, Limbdi and Thangadh.

As per the Met department, though the state will witness dry weather till January 28 (Friday). Ahmedabad, Gandhi-nagar, Banaskantha, Sabark-antha, Patan and Mehsana; districts of Saurashtra, namely Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Surend-ranagar, Junagadh and Kutch are expected to witness cold wave conditions on January 25 (Tuesday).