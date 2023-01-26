scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
IMD predicts rain in North Gujarat districts on Jan 28

On Wednesday, Naliya recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees below normal temperature.

While the cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Saurashtra including Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh and Gir Somnath and Kutch district on Thursday, light rain <is very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region namely Banaskantha and Patan, stated the IMD.
AS the state is witnessing cold wave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of unseasonal rain in the districts of North Gujarat on January 28.

Other centres with temperatures below 10 degrees were Gandhinagar at 9.2 degrees Celsius, Narmada 9 degrees Celsius, Panchmahal at 7.1, Valsad 7.8, Patan 8.1, Rajkot 8.7 degrees Celsius — 4 degrees below normal temperature, Dang 8.8, Porbandar 9 degrees Celsius — 5 degrees below normal temperature, Deesa 9.8, Chhota Udepur 9.5, and Bhuj 9.7 degrees Celsius. Ahmedabad remained at 10.4 degrees Celsius and is expected to record 9 degree Celsius on Thursday.

The weather department has issued a forecast of no large change in minimum temperature during one day and thereafter, rise by 2-4 degree Celsius during subsequent 2-3 days is very likely.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 04:23 IST
HC notice in Rakesh Roshan’s plea seeking return of Rs 20 lakh

