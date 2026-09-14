Underpasses shut, vehicles stuck: Ahmedabad flooded amid rain fury in Gujarat

At least three underpasses in Ahmedabad had to be closed as heavy rain lashed the city since Sunday, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Videos on social media showed cars and two-wheelers stuck on the city’s inundated roads.

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and squalls, for Gujarat. A red alert has been issued for the Saurashtra districts of Surendranagar, Rajkot and Morbi on Monday.

Roads shut

In Ahmedabad, the underpass connecting Mithakhali crossroads with Ashram Road was shut down at 10:28 am. The Akhbarnagar underpass on the 132- feet Ring Road that connects to the airport was closed around 12:50 pm.