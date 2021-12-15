IMD issues cold wave warning for Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday afternoon issued a cold wave warning for Gujarat till December 17.

On Tuesday night, the lowest minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius (7 degree Celsius below normal) in the state was recorded at Naliya in Kutch.

“Severe cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in pockets of Kutch district during the next two days. Also, cold wave conditions will continue to prevail in districts of Saurashtra-Rajkot, Porbandar and Junagadh in the next three days,” the IMD said, adding that chilly winds may aggravate the cold.

The weather department has also issued a forecast of a “fall in minimum temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius during the next 3-4 days in North Gujarat and Saurashtra, Kutch and Diu.” The IMD added that there will be no major change in minimum temperature in the South Gujarat region during this period.

On Tuesday, night temperatures fell appreciably in parts of Saurashtra. Kandla Airport and Keshod recorded 10 degree Celsius followed by Bhuj and Rajkot at 11 degree Celsius. Kandla Port and Gandhinagar recorded 12 degree Celsius, whereas Ahmedabad registered 14 degree Celsius.