Rain relief for next two days in Gujarat: IMD forecast

In a relief from the soaring mercury and heat wave conditions prevailing in the state since March, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for rainfall in the districts of north and south Gujarat, besides Saurashtra, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely at isolated places in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Ahmedabad, Tapi, Navsari, Narmada and Saurashtra-Kutch region’s Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar, Porbandar and Kutch,” the IMD release states, adding “dry weather very likely in rest of Gujarat and Diu, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli”.

The change in the weather is attributed to an induced cyclonic circulation that lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation persists at 0.9 km above mean sea level, says IMD’s Ahmedabad region Additional Director Manorama Mohanty.

The IMD has also issued a warning for “thunderstorm with gusty wind very likely at isolated places in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Ahmedabad, Tapi, Navsari, Narmada and Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar, Porbandar and Kutch in Saurashtra-Kutch region.”

Following an overcast sky in Gujarat on Monday, the maximum temperature dropped below 40 degree Celsius across the state except Vadodara where it remained at 40.2 degree Celsius.

While heat wave conditions prevailed in the state affecting the Saurashtra and Bhuj areas the most during the last week of March recording temperatures as high as 43 degree Celsius, Ahmedabad recorded the highest temperature of 43.7 degree Celsius, six notches above normal, on April 4. Following this, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation under its heat wave action plan had also issued orange alerts (above 43 degree Celsius) for the city.