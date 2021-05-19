IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Gujarat

Forecast of wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail over Surendranagar, Rajkot, Anand, Ahmedabad till early Wednesday.

As the cyclonic storm Tauktae lay centred over Saurashtra, about 45 km north-northwest of Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening with an intensity of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph near the centre, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of heavy rainfall across Gujarat on Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rain very likely in Sabarkantha, Dang, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadara & Nagar Haveli, Surendranagar, Rajkot Morbi, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Junagadh, Botad, Jamnagar, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda and Anand, the IMD bulletin stated.

The cyclone would further move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression by Tuesday night, the IMD stated.

The Ahmedabad regional office of IMD has issued a forecast of light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light rain at isolated places in Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Tapi, Bhavnagar and Amreli on May 20 and early morning of May 21.