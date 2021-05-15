IMD forecasts heavy rain in parts of Saurashtra tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a forecast of heavy rain at isolated places over coastal districts of Saurashtra on May 16 and light to moderate rainfall at many parts of the state.

The depression formed over Lakshadweep area is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday and intensify further during the subsequent 24 hours as it is very likely to reach near Gujarat coast by May 18 morning. On Friday afternoon it moved towards north-northeast with a speed of 19 kmph, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian Sea- about 1060 km south-southeast of Veraval in Gujarat, about 50 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 310 km west-southwest of Kannur (Kerala) the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

“It will reach Gujarat on May 18 morning, the impact of which the state will start to witness from May 17 night. The wind speed on May 18 morning will increase to around 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph,” IMD’s Ahmedabad regional director Manorama Mohanty said.

She said that Gujarat is likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on May 17 and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Saurashtra in Gir Somnath and Kutch on May 18.

It is expected to affect 14 coastal districts of saurashtra. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has directed the district administrations of these 14 districts to be on alert and prepared. The state government in a release stated that during a video conference meeting of senior officials of revenue department, state police, district collectors and municipal commissioners was conducted Friday where preparations to relocate people from coastal areas when required under Covid proptocols to safer locations was discussed and preparedness chalked out.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in the district of Saurashtra namely Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, Rajkot and Dwarka and Kutch and in Diu.

The IMD has also issued a fishermen warning advising them not to venture into eastcentral Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra – Goa coasts and into east-central adjoining northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast till May 18.