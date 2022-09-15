IMD: 17 districts in Gujarat likely to receive heavy rain today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall forecast for 17 districts of the state on Thursday.

“Heavy rains very likely in the districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Porbandar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath and Kutch,” the weather department’s forecast stated.

Also, light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with rainfall is expected.

For Friday, September 16, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the districts of South Gujarat namely Valsad along with heavy rain in Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Surat, Dangs, Navsari; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Junagadh and Gir Somnath along with light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph (in gust).

On September 17, heavy rain in the districts of South Gujarat region including Navsari and Valsad is expected.