‘Imagine the chaos’: Gujarat HC judge advises against summons to SRK in 2017 stampede case

Gujarat High Court judge Justice Nikhil Kariel, who was hearing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s petition seeking quashing of a criminal case registered against him under provisions of IPC and Railways Act, pondered on the chaos the superstar’s presence may end up causing if summoned to courtrooms and proposed to the authorities to consider putting an end to the matter with an apology from the actor.

While promoting ‘Raees’ in January 2017, the actor was traveling from Mumbai to Delhi in the August Kranti Express with several gathered at Vadodara railway station to catch a glimpse of Khan.

Although the actor did not deboard the train, he waved at those gathered at the station and a stampede broke out on the platform after the train left, killing one and leaving two police officials unconscious.

In February 2017, one Jitendra Solanki from Vadodara lodged a private complaint before a magisterial court. While the court had summoned the actor, the Gujarat High Court had earlier permitted a stay on the summons order. Khan is seeking quashing of the criminal proceedings in the case before the High Court.

Taken up for hearing on February 17 by the court of Justice Nikhil Kariel, senior advocate Mihir Thakore representing Khan said that the basic allegation made out is of IPC Section 336 that punishes rash and negligent act endangering human life or personal safety. The actor is facing charges under IPC Sections 336, 337, 338 (causing hurt due to rash and negligent act) and Railways Act 145,150, 152, 154, 155 (1) (a).

Thakore submitted that one person who allegedly died in the stampede had actually died of a heart attack and the same has been clarified by the deceased’s family. He also said, “The two police officers who fainted were taken to the hospital and they have given their statements. This is what has happened on the record.”

He added that IPC Section 338, which pertains to causing grievous hurt due to rash and negligent acts, is thus not made out, as “no one suffered grievous hurt”.

Following the submission, Justice Kariel suggested Solanki’s advocate Ramnandan Singh to consider putting an end to the case without further ado with an apology letter from the actor.

Addressing Singh, Justice Kariel said, “Basically Mr Singh, if you want the trial to take place with regard to the alleged offence…imagine the kind of chaos that would be caused, even in the courts. Do you want that? You can consider this aspect…I’ll ask him (Khan, through his advocate Thakore) to send an apology letter to you, put an end to this matter…why do you want all this?”

On a lighter vein, Justice Kariel remarked, “I’m not on merits, I’m just looking at the fact that if trial starts in this, what would happen.”

Advocate Singh said he will take instructions in the case and report back by the next date of hearing, now scheduled for February 24.

Meanwhile, public prosecutor Mitesh Amin quipped on a lighter note while addressing the judge that senior counsel Thakore has a distinction of representing Bollywood stars and winning such cases. “Mr Thakore has a distinction. He appeared for Aamir Khan and he won in that case. Now he is appearing for another star and it appears that (he is winning)…,” leaving the counsels in the virtual courtroom laughing.

Thakore had represented Aamir Khan in 2008 before the High Court for quashing a complaint for filming a chinkara, a protected animal, in Bhuj for ‘Lagaan’.