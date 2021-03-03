Illicit liquor worth Rs 215 cr, narcotics worth Rs 68 cr seized in past two years in Gujarat: Minister

A total of 4,545 persons booked in these prohibition and Narcotocs Drugs and Psyhcotropic Substances (NDPS) act are still absconding as per Jadeja.

Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja informed the Assembly on Wednesday that illicit liquor worth a total of Rs 215.14 crore and narcotics worth Rs 68.6 crore have been seized across the state in the past two years.

Replying to a question by interim Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, Jadeja informed that in the past two years, Rs 215.14 crore worth of illicit liquor have been seized which include 15.58 crore bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs 198.30 crore, 34.72 lakh litres of countryside liquor worth Rs 3.65 crore, 41 lakh beer bottles worth Rs 13.18 crore. The minister also informed that a total of Rs 68.6 crore worth of Opium, Marijuana, Hashish, Doda Posht, Heroin, Meth and Cocaine along with other narcotics have been seized in the past two years. A total of 4,545 persons booked in these prohibition and Narcotocs Drugs and Psyhcotropic Substances (NDPS) act are still absconding as per Jadeja.

Among the cities in Gujarat, Ahmedabad accounted for 6.85 lakh bottles of IMFL worth Rs 22.30 crore, Surat at 9.84 lakh IMFL bottles worth Rs 12.09 crore, Rajkot with 8.86 lakh IMFL bottles worth Rs 13.97 crore and Vadodara with 4.14 lakh IMFL bootles worth Rs 10.57 crore have been seized. The maximum seizure of IMFL bottles came from Surendranagar with 13.85 crore