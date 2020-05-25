Ahmedabad: Illegal slaughter of buffaloes; waiting for after Eid to detain more accused, say police

Five of the seven detained, Usmanghani Qureshi (19), Rafik Qureshi (26), Gulam Qureshi (66), Abdul Qureshi (40) and Yari hai Qureshi (60), were named as accused in the FIR. (Rerpresentational) Five of the seven detained, Usmanghani Qureshi (19), Rafik Qureshi (26), Gulam Qureshi (66), Abdul Qureshi (40) and Yari hai Qureshi (60), were named as accused in the FIR. (Rerpresentational)

The seven persons detained from Shahpur area in Ahmedabad, on May 23, on charges of illegal slaughter of bovine animals, have still not been declared arrested. This was following Gujarat High Court (HC) directions that require accused persons to be tested for Covid-19 before being presented before a magistrate.

Five of the seven detained, Usmanghani Qureshi (19), Rafik Qureshi (26), Gulam Qureshi (66), Abdul Qureshi (40) and Yari hai Qureshi (60), were named as accused in the FIR. They were charged under sections of prohibition against slaughter without certificate from competent authority, prohibition of slaughter of animals in places not specified for the purpose and power to enter and inspect premises under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, under sections pertaining to treating animal cruelly by transporting them in confined spaces and killing them in a cruel manner under the Prevention Of Cruelty to Animals Act, as well as under the provisions of Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporation Act that deals with prohibition of import of cattle into city without permission.

Police inspector (PI) at Shahpur police station RK Amin had told this paper, “We were on usual duty checking vehicles in the area when a two-wheeler tried to bypass us and went into a lane. When policemen chased him, they stumbled upon buffaloes being illegally slaughtered at spots which are not designated as slaughterhouses. We have found the buffaloes were smuggled from Kadi, Mehsana. Those named accused were identified on the basis that they were either the truck drivers or were found dealing with the meat. A team from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation was called, who will dispose the meat as per the guidelines. While buffalo meat is not illegal, it has to be slaughtered at designated licensed spots, unlike goats which is permissible to be slaughtered anywhere, including homes.”

According to the PI, a team was also sent to Kadi where details were traced out as to how the animals were smuggled. Speaking to this paper on Monday, he said, “We are looking at arresting more people from Mehsana, four truck drivers, four cleaners, and two more, that is a total of 10 people. Others too have been identified from Bapunagar and Dani Limda. Since it is Eid, we are going easy and not arresting or detaining anyone today. We will begin the procedure tomorrow. The seven who were detained, their samples were taken on Sunday and their results are awaited. We are expecting the results by Tuesday. Once it comes, we will arrest them and plan to produce them before the magistrate the same day.”

According to the PI, 1,500 kg of meat worth Rs 1.5 lakh was seized and destroyed while 75 buffaloes were rescued and sent to Jivdaya Trust. Four four-wheelers worth Rs 19 lakh were also seized.

Videos and photos of the slaughtered animals were circulated over WhatsApp. The PI said, “The purpose for taking the videos and photos are for case papers. Such videos are not sent out to the media as they are sensitive and may hurt religious sentiments. It must have been leaked by someone from the police department… Necessary departmental proceedings shall be initiated.”

As per the videos, the animals appeared to have been allegedly smuggled in vehicles pasted with stickers labelled as “Covid relief work”.

