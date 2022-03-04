‘Illegal’: SC quashes appointment of SP University VC

In an order that could set a precedent for appointments to top posts of 16 state universities in Gujarat, the Supreme Court Thursday quashed the appointment of Shirish Kulkarni as the Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University in Anand.

The court upheld that the appointment was “illegal” and “contrary” to the regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the minimum qualifications required for the appointment of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges. A division bench of Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna, hearing a writ of quo warranto, held that Kulkarni did not meet the requirement of 10 years of teaching experience as a professor at a university. Further, the court also noted that his appointment was not made by a search committee having a UGC chairperson or his nominee, which is mandatory under the UGC Regulations.

Calling the Vice-Chancellor the “kingpin” of the University system and a “keeper of the university’s conscience”, the SC observed that a Vice-Chancellor of a university should be “an eminent academician, excellent administrator and also someone with a high moral stature”. The 58-page order of the SC also quotes ‘Yatha Raja Tatha Praja’ from Chanakya’s “Nitishastra”, stating that “the sense of morality must begin from the door of the leader, who preaches it”.

The court upheld the argument of the advocate appearing for the petitioner Gambirdhan Gadhvi, an ex-employee of SP University, who contended that the UGC regulations are a part of the Central legislation and therefore, the state and state universities are bound to follow them. Citing the principle of repugnancy provided in Article 254 of the Constitution, the SC said, “The subject ‘education’ being in the Concurrent List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution… the post of a Vice-Chancellor in a University is an important and prestigious post. The post can be said to be holding public office. It is submitted that the future of the students – the next generation – can be said to be in the hands of the Vice-Chancellor… It is urged that therefore, greater care and caution should be taken while making the appointment…any appointment as a Vice-Chancellor contrary to the statutory rules and regulations warrants the issuance of a writ of quo warranto. It is submitted that the Vice-Chancellor, not having the requisite qualifications and who does not fulfill the eligibility criteria and/or who is appointed by a search committee which is not legally constituted, cannot hold such an important public office.”

The bench held that the state governments are required to follow the UGC regulations, which is a Central Legislation, in case of a conflict between the state and Central legislations. The court observed that the SP University Act does not provide any qualification for the appointment to the post of Vice-Chancellor, leaving it to the Search Committee to prescribe the eligibility criteria. The SC also pointed out that the state government had already adopted a scheme of revision of pay of teachers in the universities following the Sixth Central Pay Commission, under which a fixed pay of Rs 75,000, ­along with a special allowance of Rs 5,000­ per month is payable to the Vice-Chancellor and that the state of Gujarat had accepted “80 per cent of the maintenance expenditure from the union government”.

The SC bench also expressed its displeasure at the Gujarat government for having ignored the direction of the Governor to comply with the UGC regulations.

The petitioner had, in 2019, filed a Special Leave Petition in the SC but the court had refused to quash Kulkarni’s appointment as his tenure was to end in a month but when the state government re-appointed Kulkarni to the post of Vice-Chancellor for three more years, ignoring the UGC Regulations, Gadhvi filed a fresh petition. Gadhvi has also contended that the search committee ‘diluted’ the mandatory qualifications to fit Kulkarni to the post.

The petitioner has also sought that the court must direct Kulkarni to return the benefits he has received from the government, including the pay for the tenure of his “illegal” appointment. The SC also rebuked the state government for “taking no steps pursuant” to a High Court observation in 2019 that Gujarat must adopt the UGC Regulations and amend the state legislation appropriately so that “no room is left for any manipulation, arbitrariness, nepotism, and favouritism.”