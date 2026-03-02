Illegal racket selling exotic animals and birds busted in Ahmedabad

The DCB release stated, “The documents presented by the accused via the 'PARIVESH' portal appear incomplete and suspicious upon primary inspection. According to experts, keeping wild and exotic creatures in such high numbers within a congested residential area without any biosecurity or scientific infrastructure poses a severe risk of Zoonotic diseases (diseases transmitted from animals to humans), which can be fatal for local residents. Furthermore, utilising a residential property for commercial breeding is a serious regulatory violation.”

The Ahmedabad City Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has busted “a large-scale, illegal, and highly hazardous breeding and sales racket of exotic animals and birds” being operated from within a residential property in Navrangpura area of the city, said an official release from DCB on Sunday.

As per the release, during the raid at Ravalbhai Apartment based on a tip off, the DCB officials found various expensive and rare species of animals and birds kept in various cages inside the residential flat. These animals and birds include a Red-handed Tamarin infant, Persian Cats and kittens, Hamsters of various sizes, Mini Lop rabbits, Leather Lab Dwarf, African Grey Parrots, Blue and Gold Macaws, Eclectus Parrots, Galah Cockatoos, Sulphur-crested Cockatoo, African Lovebirds, Budgerigars and Finches.