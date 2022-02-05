Illegal immigration agents shoot at man over non-payment of money, one detained

Gandhinagar district police Saturday detained a person for allegedly attempting to murder the owner of a provision store over a dispute related to an illegal immigration deal. A hunt is on for the other accused, said the police from Kalol taluka police station.

The provision store owner, Vishnubhai Maneklal Patel, 50, told the police that he came in touch with two agents — Rutvik Vijaybhai Parekh and Devam Gopalbhai Brahmbhatt — through his friend Mahesh Vyas for help with the immigration process of Vishnubhai’s nephew Vishal Patel and his wife Rupali Patel’s to the USA.

According to the complaint, Parekh and Brahmbhatt told Vishnubhai that the couple will be emigrated via Delhi in one-and-half months along with a group of other immigrants from Delhi and the process would cost Rs 1.1 crore.

However, the agents kept failing dates. While initially they said the couple would receive their tickets by January 23, they later shifted the date to the 27th of the month and then to February 4, Friday.

On February 4, Brahmbhatt called Vishnubhai in the evening around 4:45 pm, informing that the tickets for Ahmedabad to Delhi had been booked for the couple and further informed that the couple must be at Ahmedabad airport by 6 pm.

According to the complaint, it was also decided that half of the payment has to be made two days after the couple’s entry in the USA and the rest can be completed within one-and-half months.

Vishnubhai also told the police that the couple was dropped off at the airport in Parekh’s car while the former accompanied them. While on their way back to Vishnubhai’s residence, Parekh called up one of his accomplices Reyan and asked him to meet them near N C Desai petrol pump.

Once at the location, Reyan reportedly got off a bike which he was riding along with two others and joined them in the car while the two-wheeler tailed the vehicle.

At Vishnubhai’s residence, the four allegedly kept demanding the payment of Rs 10 lakh but the former reportedly emphasised that according to the agreed terms, the payment will be made only after the couple lands in the USA. Vishnubhai also reportedly showed them a bag with Rs 10 lakh cash that he had set aside but said he will make the payment only after the couple reaches the USA.

The complaint copy then states, “At this, Rutvik and the three others with him became agitated and Reyan fished out a revolver from his waist and…fired at me from the revolver, which I dodged by moving to the side. The bullet brushed past my feet and lodged in the sofa.” According to Vishnubhai, he then raised an alarm following which neighbours arrived and while Parekh was apprehended by Vishnubhai, the three others escaped on their two-wheeler.

The complaint states that Vishnubhai took Parekh to the police station, handed him over to the police and lodged a complaint.