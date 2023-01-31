scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
397 illegal electricity connections detected: Gujarat govt

The searches were carried out in four districts – Panchmahal, Rajkot, Surendranagar, and Jamnagar.

illegal electricity connections gujaratThe highest number of illegal electricity connections were found in Rajkot. (Representational/File)
In a mega drive conducted by state discoms and the police, a total of 397 illegal electricity connections were detected, stated an official release from the Gujarat government Tuesday.

The searches were carried out in four districts – Panchmahal, Rajkot, Surendranagar, and Jamnagar. A total of 3,730 electricity connections were checked by more than 200 teams formed for the purpose.

A total penalty of Rs 1.65 crore was imposed for electricity theft of which Rs 90 lakh was recovered from Godhra town where 100 illegal connections were found.

The highest number of illegal connections were found in Rajkot (126 connections), the release added.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:36 IST
