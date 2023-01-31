397 illegal electricity connections detected: Gujarat govt

In a mega drive conducted by state discoms and the police, a total of 397 illegal electricity connections were detected, stated an official release from the Gujarat government Tuesday.

The searches were carried out in four districts – Panchmahal, Rajkot, Surendranagar, and Jamnagar. A total of 3,730 electricity connections were checked by more than 200 teams formed for the purpose.

A total penalty of Rs 1.65 crore was imposed for electricity theft of which Rs 90 lakh was recovered from Godhra town where 100 illegal connections were found.

The highest number of illegal connections were found in Rajkot (126 connections), the release added.