‘Illegal distribution’ of Remdesivir: Congress urges police to book Paatil

CONGRESS LEADERS in Navsari district on Friday demanded that the police register an offence against local MP and state BJP president C R Paatil, among others, for “illegal and unauthorised distribution of Remdesivir injections” from the Navsari BJP office recently.

On April 9, Paatil had visited the New Civil hospital and met doctors and family members of Covid patients. Later, he told mediapersons that the Surat BJP would get around 5,000 vials of Remdesivir injections and injections would be distributed for free from the party office in the city over the next few days, starting from April 10.

Over the next three days, a number of such injections were distributed for free to people who turned up at the Navsari and Surat BJP office.

On Friday, Navsari district Congress president Nirav Naik along with party leaders Dharmesh Mali, Naresh Valsadiya, Dhaval Desai and Ikbal Usmani, handed over an application to Navsari police superintendent, Nasvsari rural police station and Surat Range IG office seeking that an offence be registered against C R Paatil, Navsari BJP MLA Piyush Desai, Navsari BJP president Bhuralal Shah, Zydus group chairman Pankaj Patel, among others.

Nirav Naik said, “BJP leaders had done illegal stocking and unauthorised distribution of Remdesivir injections for three days from Navsari BJP office and no guidelines laid by the state government were followed by them. We have requested the police to take action and register offences against all the accused under relevant sections of the IPC, Epidemic Disease Act and Drugs and Cosmetic Act.”